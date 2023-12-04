SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Stays damp and turns chillier Monday. Any snow? The forecast details are below…

Remaining unsettled, but cooler Monday

An area of low pressure develops off the East Coast, but it will be too weak and too far east of us to bring us any significant rain/snow. Instead, look for rain showers early in the day to transition to some snow showers during the afternoon into the night. Temperatures fall out of the 40s and into the 30s for all Monday afternoon with a brisk wind, too.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, including Syracuse, but an inch or two will be possible across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks. There may also be a slushy coating to an inch for the hills south of Syracuse by Tuesday morning.

Back to the 30s midweek, but…

Temperatures will continue their downward trend beyond Monday. Highs will only reach the mid-30s by Tuesday with just a bit of snow shower/flurry activity possible at times.

Highs look to stay in the 30s on Wednesday and probably Thursday too before rebounding back into the 40s as we head into Friday and possibly even flirt with 50 or higher next weekend!

Also, the weather looks pretty uneventful midweek too with maybe a few more lake snow showers Wednesday, and a few snow showers ahead of a warm front Thursday afternoon.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.