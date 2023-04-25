SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The cool, damp at times, late-March feel sticks around through midweek across CNY, but the weather does improve soon! When? Find out below.

Staying cool & damp at times

A pool of unseasonably chilly air circulating around an upper-level storm continues to plague the area for one more day.

This is keeping our highs only in the upper 40s to mid-50s into Wednesday, which is a good 10 degrees below our average high for this time of year. That said, you’ll want to keep the jackets on hand. Bonus points if it’s waterproof.

Keep umbrellas handy too

Come late tonight into the first part of Wednesday a weak area of low pressure is due to swing through from the west and produce more numerous showers of rain and mainly higher terrain snow.

We can’t even rule out a slushy coating to an inch or so of snow around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks by 9 or 10 Wednesday morning.

Chill eases as it turns drier and brighter

High pressure builds in late in the day Wednesday into the last half of week yielding more sunshine and seasonable temperatures to near 60 degrees Thursday and low 60s Friday.

Unfortunately, there has been a change to the forecast on Friday with sunshine fading behind clouds faster than we thought early this week. We can’t even rule out a few showers towards evening near and west of Syracuse.

Final weekend of April is looking…

At this point, not so hot. A slow-moving storm system with its occluded front likely produces occasional rain Friday night into Saturday with highs probably not getting out of the 50s.

Any better Sunday? So, it actually does look a little better for the tail end of the weekend, but not great. Scattered showers are still possible on Sunday, especially later in the day, but overall, it does not look as damp as Saturday.

It also looks a little milder Sunday too with highs sneaking back into the 60s with a steady breeze.