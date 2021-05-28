Central New York endures unusual late May chill on Friday

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

There have been wild swings in the weather over Central New York this May and Mother Nature threw another one our way on Friday.

A chilly, raw day developed with temperatures in the 40s much of the afternoon.

The high in Syracuse before the rain moved in was 50 degrees which was the coolest high temperature this late in the Spring season in 75 years! It was 50 degrees on June 1st 1946.

The normal high on May 28th in Syracuse is 73 degrees and just two days ago it was 90!

While it remains cool over the holiday weekend, temperatures gradually climb and by Tuesday of next week we should be closer to normal.

The latest 6 to 10 day forecast from NOAA even points toward above normal temperatures for Central New York and the Northeast.