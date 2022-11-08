SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – November chill is with us on this Election Day into tonight, but does it last? Find out below.

TONIGHT:

Clear and very cold tonight as high pressure crests over the region. Lows are expected to drop into the low to mid 20s for most, but some spots could very well drop into the teens by sunrise Wednesday! Yes, it is going to be a very frosty start to Wednesday in CNY so have those ice scrapers ready to go!

MIDWEEK:

The area of high pressure that builds in to start the week will continue to give us a rare November treat: a streak of sunny days heading through much of the week!

Dry, pleasant November weather is likely to hold through Thursday with temperatures warming back up some. After highs only reaching to near 50 on Tuesday, we should be well into the 60s at least both Thursday and Friday!

LATE WEEK:

Our next shot of wet weather doesn’t likely come until Friday afternoon/Friday night. The source of this moisture is actually the tropical Atlantic. Tuesday Tropical Storm ‘Nicole’ was spinning towards the Northern Bahamas and destined to make landfall near Melbourne, Florida possibly as a hurricane late Wednesday night/early Thursday before heading north.

That should bring a good, soaking rain to Central New York with 1 to 2 inches of rain with locally higher totals by Saturday morning. That would be more rain than Syracuse has seen in the last five weeks! Although rivers are running very low and aren’t expected to flood, there could be some localized flash flooding. If you live near a storm drain it might be wise to take advantage of the sunny dry weather tomorrow and Thursday and help out your local DPW by making sure there are no leaves clogging it.

The steadiest rain is tapering by Saturday morning and there are just a few showers the rest of the day.

Stay tuned for updates!