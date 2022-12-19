SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)- We are getting to crunch time when it comes to whether Syracuse and Central New York gets a White Christmas this year.

A White Christmas is labeled as 1” or more of snow depth on the ground on Christmas Day.

Historical chance of a White Christmas:

Historical odds of having a White Christmas with 1” of snow or more on the ground is about 63%, or about 3 out of every 5 years.

The chances of it snowing on Christmas day is much less than that. About every 2 in every 7 years we have an inch or more of snow falling on Christmas day.

What does it look like going into the week leading up to Christmas?

Polar express of arctic air on the way:

We haven’t had a lot of snow this month, but the recent snowfall we had from the 15-16th doesn’t look like it’s in a hurry to melt.

While it looks to warm up and even rain later Thursday into Friday, melting our snowpack, arctic air is waiting in the wings to save the day just before Santa starts to make his rounds.

Arctic air out of Canada and even Siberia is forecast to nosedive into the United States behind our next storm by Christmas Eve and Christmas day.

So, you are saying there is a chance for a White Christmas?

Ah, shades of Jim Carey optimism.

Yes, despite the end of the week ‘speed bump’ we are pretty confident we’ll have a white Christmas in Central New York.

As the arctic air rushes in later Friday and Friday night the rain turns to an accumulating snow with temperatures going below freezing and staying there through Christmas Day.

Santa should appreciate the extra “cushion” to land his sled.