Check out the alignment of the planets in the evening sky!

WHAT ARE WE LOOKING FOR?

If you are interested in seeing a cool, celestial line up of the biggest and brightest planets then Wednesday and possibly Thursday evening will be a nice treat for you. Why’s that?

WHERE AND WHEN IS THE BEST TIME TO LOOK??

The sky should be clear enough Wednesday evening to provide a good view of Venus, Jupiter, Saturn and the waxing crescent moon all in a line shortly after sunset through the evening in the southern sky. Venus will be closest to the western horizon and Jupiter and Saturn will be close to the moon too through Thursday evening too.

Below is the approximate set up of the planets and moon for Wednesday and Thursday evenings…

Here are a couple of nice looking pictures posted from a couple of viewers to NewsChannel 9’s Facebook page below…