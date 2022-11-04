A total lunar eclipse is seen during the first blood moon of the year, in Temple City, Calif. May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) –

WHAT’S TAKING PLACE?

Plan on being up before 6 am on Election Day? If so, you may want to grab the jacket and step outside and look for the moon. Why? Well, there’s going to be a cool celestial event taking place. A total lunar eclipse!

WHEN?

Yes, while many get ready to head to the polls to cast their vote, a shadow will be casted on the surface of the moon before sunrise Tuesday.

The total lunar eclipse begins at 5:16 am with the partial eclipse starting a little over an hour earlier. This is when the earth’s shadow is casted on the moon’s surface due to the earth and moon being on the same plane. The moon will start to leave the earth’s shadow at around 6:40 am, and the eclipse ends for CNY just before 7 am due to setting of the moon.

WILL THE WEATHER COOPERATE?

At this time, it looks like it will! A strong area of high pressure is forecasted to build in later Monday into Monday night and stick around into Election Day which should set us up nicely to view the lunar eclipse early Tuesday! 😊 Of course, if something changes we will let you know over the coming days.

WHEN IS THE NEXT TOTAL LUNAR ECLIPSE?

The next total lunar eclipse doesn’t occur across Central New York until March 14th, 2025, and unfortunately it is going to occur in the middle of the night between about 1 and 5 am. Of course, the weather must cooperate too.

The next partial lunar eclipse won’t occur until September 17, 2024, between about 10:15 and 11:15 pm.