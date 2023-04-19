SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) The late March feel out there now is going to be replaced with a summery feel again soon! Find out below when the warmer change takes place.

Still a chill out there, but summer is waiting in the wings

The unseasonable chill out there is exiting soon. How soon? Today and especially Friday.

We are thinking within a few degrees of 60 Thursday with slightly warmer air west of Syracuse, but come Friday we jump into the low to mid 80s!

Rain chances to the end the week?

While a few showers kick off Thursday, it appears the bulk of the day is going to be dry with some sun developing for the afternoon. The added sunshine sends temperatures up to around 60 in Syracuse, mid 60s across the Finger Lakes and 50s east of Lake Ontario into the North Country.

The weather stays quiet Thursday night into Friday for the most part with a slight chance of a shower or two towards sunset Friday as a cold front slowly approaches.

Stays warm to start the weekend, but…

Ahead of the cold front we turn summery as mentioned above, but does the summery warmth last into the weekend?? Yes, and no. Saturday is still warm, 70s, but not so much on Sunday. A cold front is now slated to swing through Saturday night with some rain, heavy at times, followed by a much cooler air mass for Sunday.

Highs to end the weekend will likely be back into the 50s. We should see at least some breaks of sun, especially Sunday morning before a few more pop-up showers develop for the midday and afternoon hours.