SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a fantastic Mother’s Day, it’s chilly again tonight with a bit of frost possible, but an incredible weather stretch is ahead this week!

TONIGHT:

Mainly clear and chilly with lows dropping into the 30s for most with areas of frost possible once again, especially in outlying areas away from urban centers and lakes.

THIS WEEK:

High pressure down at the ground and in the upper atmosphere will take up residence from the Great Lakes into the Northeast. This ‘blocked’ pattern holds back all other weather systems not only for the early part of the week but right through week’s end!

This means plenty of sunshine and gradually warmer weather as the strong May sun warms the dry air mass over us each day that passes. The week starts with temperatures near 70 degrees and likely finishes with highs reaching the low to mid 80s degrees with a noticeable increase in humidity too!

The threat for showers is slim to nil through Friday too, and it’s probably not until the weekend that the odds of a few spotty showers and storms goes up, especially Sunday. Enjoy the spoiling by Mother Nature, and be sure to have the shades, sunscreen and hats ready to go! 🙂