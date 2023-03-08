SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The unseasonable chill sticks around, but at least it is mainly quiet until late in the day Friday. The details are below.

Breezy, chilly, but mainly tranquil

Behind a little clipper system that passed south of us Monday night/early Tuesday, we have turned brisk and colder with plenty of clouds and occasional flurries into Thursday. Why the flurries and clouds?? It’s because we have some moisture rotating around the backside of a system retrograding east of Nova Scotia, and a bit of lake effect thanks to a chilly northwest wind over Lake Ontario.

At this point, flurries are light and sporadic enough that we expect little if any accumulation.

Highs are in the low 30s again Thursday and with a wind that is steady (but not quite as strong as Wednesday) we should continue to see wind chills near 20.

The wind & chill eases a bit, but any sun late this week?

The winds should ease a bit Thursday into Friday and we should get more sun to sneak out if not later in the day Thursday, then probably at least Friday morning. Friday morning is the next best chance for us to see any kind of appreciable sun between now and the weekend, but by days end widespread snow could be starting to move back in.

Accumulating snow flirts with CNY

This is because of a system that will approach us from the Ohio River Valley. We should see some steady snow Friday night with a light accumulation, coating to an inch or two, looking more likely.

By Saturday morning, a new area of low pressure is developing off the East Coast and moving east so our snow quickly tapers to snow showers/flurries after midnight Friday night/early Saturday.

Weekend looks pretty quiet but remains chilly

So unfortunately, we are certainly not getting ready to burst into true Spring weather any time soon as we have to deal with more snow chances and highs at or below normal into the weekend and beyond the way it looks. This of course includes the St. Patrick’s parade on Saturday.