SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s a late fall chill out there this weekend, but at least the sky should be much brighter come Sunday. Check out the latest details below…

Late November chill, but tranquil

Pretty uneventful weather sticks around for the rest of Veterans Day weekend.

It was a pretty uneventful Saturday across CNY, but chilly with a northwest breeze keeping lake effect clouds around the region not only Saturday, but likely for much of tonight too. Lows drop into the upper 20s to low 30s for most.

CNY could see the Northern Lights Saturday night.

It stays rather chilly for the rest of the weekend with highs only reaching the low to mid 40s despite more breaks of sun developing during the day Sunday as high pressure builds overhead.

Quiet into next week

Given we are moving quickly into the middle of November it is not unusual to have stormy weather ramping up in central New York (mainly rainy systems but sometimes snow).

That doesn’t look to be the case through much of this upcoming week.

Monday starts out dry, but a fast-moving weak weather system passes close to us Monday afternoon and night possibly followed by a bit of lake effect rain/snow shower activity to start Tuesday. This fast-moving system probably has enough moisture to cause at least some light rain and higher terrain snow showers.

Those light showers are actually at the leading edge to much warmer air that is likely to build into the East for the middle of the week. Look for a return of 50s with sunshine!

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.