SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) An unseasonably chill is with us the next few days across Central New York, but does the shower threat continue too? Find out below.

Damp start to the night, but drier overnight

After a mainly dry Sunday, some light evening rain showers in CNY should give way to partial clearing overnight possibly giving us a view of the Northern Lights late tonight.

It’s chilly with lows in the 30s for most by Monday morning. So if you are heading out to try to see if the Northern Lights are visible be sure to have a jacket handy.

It was cool Sunday, but it’s even chillier to start week

After a record-breaking warm Friday and a cooler but still unseasonably warm Saturday, our downward temperature trend that started over the weekend continues into the new week.

Highs will only reach the low to mid 50s Monday through Wednesday, which is a good 5 to 10 degrees below our average high for this time of year.

Keep umbrellas handy too

The cool air at the surface and colder air aloft lingers into much of this week and helps produce scattered pop-up showers daily, Monday through Wednesday, between about the 10 or 11 am and 8 or 9 pm timeframe.

No one day through midweek is going to be a washout, but certainly some splashing and dashing is expected, especially the second half of Monday and Tuesday. Right now, Tuesday looks to be the driest of the next few. Late Tuesday night into the first part of Wednesday a weak area of low pressure should move through and produce more numerous showers the way it looks now.

Also, any showers could also mix with a bit of snow/ice pellets through midweek due to the chilly air mass overhead.