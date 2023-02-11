SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Took a while, but the sun did make an appearance to round out Saturday across CNY. How’s the end of the weekend looking? Details are below…

Nice and quiet for the rest of the weekend

High pressure is building in from the southwest across CNY the rest of the weekend.

On Sunday we are in between two separate systems. A cold front in Canada drops as far south as the St. Lawrence River Valley while and area of low-pressure tracks from the Southeast into the Mid-Atlantic States.

Outside some high clouds from the southern system, Central New York should dodge any significant impacts and we end up with a good deal of sunshine.

We are back in the low to mid 40s to round out the weekend. The cold/seasonable air continues to not stick around this winter.

No joke…another warm-up

The weather remains relatively quiet and mild early next week with more 40s Monday and Tuesday. The sun likely shines Monday, and could be out again later Tuesday, as Mother Nature tries to provide her own love for CNY on Valentine’s Day.

Believe it or not, but another push of more significant warmth is headed our way midweek.

It looks like 50s are a certainty and we have a shot of even touching 60 degrees Wednesday/Thursday! With the warmth comes moisture, though. So, expect odds of rain showers to go up midweek, especially after 2 or 3 pm Thursday.