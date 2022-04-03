SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a raw Sunday, some improvement is on the way for the first part of the new week.

TONIGHT:

Rain and snow showers taper to flurries overnight with lows dropping into the low 30s. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

MONDAY:

The week looks to start off on a better note Monday with intervals of sun possibly developing during the It’s a slow start to Monday with a stray rain/snow shower to start the day, otherwise it’s a quiet day and is expected to be turning brighter at times too.

We think intervals of sun should develop come the midday and afternoon. Highs warm into the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Some more clouds work in Monday night thanks to a weakening system approaching from the west that MAY produce a spotty shower/flurry late Monday night.

Lows will be between 30 and 35.

MIDWEEK:

It’s milder Tuesday, though under a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid-50s.

We’re keeping an eye on our next weather maker starting late Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday. This slow moving storm sliding south of us may produce a little rain across CNY, especially near and south of Syracuse late Tuesday night into start of Wednesday depending on how far north the system moves. At this time, though, it appears most of the rain with this system is probably going to stay south of us.

Another round of rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday. Local rivers and streams will need to be monitored late in the week with successive rounds of rain.

Stay tuned to the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for the latest updates!