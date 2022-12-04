SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – A seasonable chill tonight, but a milder than average start to the new week.

CHILLY, QUIET NIGHT ACROSS CNY

Mainly clear with a typical early December chill Sunday night across CNY. Lows drop into the 20s for most with a little breeze at times.

COMING UP THIS WEEK

As we head back to school and work Monday our weather will be nice under more sunshine, a bit breezy and milder. Highs warm into the mid to upper 40s.

HAVE UMBRELLAS HANDY MIDWEEK

Tuesday and beyond turns damp thanks to a system moving in late Monday night into Tuesday and stalling through midweek.

ANY COLD AIR AND OR SNOW ANYTIME SOON??

In short, probably not at least through midweek. It appears temperatures are going to remain unseasonably mild through at least Wednesday/Thursday with highs well into the 40s to possibly low 50s. Beyond midweek we may turn more seasonable.

LOTS OF UNCERTAINTY LATE WEEK…

We have a couple of longer range models we especially pay attention to when it comes to forecasting more than a few days out. At this time these two models are not agreeing with each other. One set of data has CNY getting soaked late this week into the start of the weekend with a chilly rain, while the other has the storm staying south of CNY keeping us high and dry and seasonably cool.

Stay tuned for updates through the week from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.