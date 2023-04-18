SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) More of a late March feel is out there now, but it won’t last too much longer. Find out below when a milder/warmer change takes place.

A little snow overnight into Wednesday morning

The core of the chilly air moves in tonight into Wednesday morning on a west-northwest wind leading to some lake effect mainly snow showers east and southeast of Lake Ontario.

Most see little to no snow accumulation, but there could be up to an inch or two up around the southern part of the Tug Hill and hills southeast of Syracuse.

Going down the temperature ladder, but not for long

Sweater/jacket weather is back through midweek with tonight and Wednesday morning featuring the chilliest air as temperatures cool into the 30s during this time frame. It’ll be breezy and damp too accentuating the chill.

After a mostly cloudy start with a bit of snow to kick off Wednesday, we think added sunshine develops during the afternoon helping us crack the 50° mark, but most of the day is going to be spent in the 40s again. The chilly breeze won’t help make it feel any better either.

The good news is this batch of cool/chilly weather is only around for another day or so before temperatures warm back up to the 60s and 70s for the end of the week. In fact, we may take another run at 80 degrees here on Friday!

Does the summery warmth last into the weekend?? Yes, and no. The start of the weekend is warm, but probably not so warm by Sunday. More details to come.