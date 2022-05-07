SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It is a chilly night and start to Mother’s Day with even some patchy frost in CNY, but Mother Nature is not only going to take care of mom on Mother’s Day, but all of CNY for the next several days!

TONIGHT:

High pressure settling in across the Northeast and Great Lakes tonight helping clear the sky out tonight and provide light winds too. The combination of the light winds, clear sky and very dry air will allow temperatures to plummet into the 30s for most with areas of frost possible.

Due to the frost potential the National Weather Service has issued a Frost Advisory for the parts of CNY that the growing season has begun, including the Syracuse area.

MOTHER’S DAY:

Good news, Moms. Mother’s Day is the pick day of the weekend! Not just because it’s a special day, but we’ll warm into the 60s with more sunshine too!

So, if you have outdoor plans with mom to hike, bike, walk, golf and or attend the last day of the Walleye Fishing Derby on Oneida Lake the weather looks great for all activities. The easterly breeze looks a bit lighter on Oneida Lake too, so a little less chop is expected too. Good luck fishers!

Why so nice for Sunday? It’s because high pressure in Canada is making more progress to the south. The news gets even better after Sunday.

NEXT WEEK:

High pressure down at the ground and in the upper atmosphere will take up residence from the Great Lakes into the Northeast. This ‘blocked’ pattern holds back all other weather systems not only for the early part of the week but right through week’s end!





This means plenty of sunshine and gradually warmer weather as the strong May sun warms the air mass over us each day that passes. The week starts with temperatures near 70 degrees and likely finishes 80 degrees and probably higher! The threat for showers is slim to nil through Friday too. Enjoy!