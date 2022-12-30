SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –2022 is ending on a mild note across Central New York. Temperatures stay in the 40s and 50s the rest of the year.

Winter break feeling more like Spring break:

Winter continues to be on pause as we close out the final days of 2022. Highs are climbing well it the 50s again Friday for most of CNY.

While there will be plenty of clouds around Friday there should be some sunshine as well. The best chance for sun is in the afternoon and mainly south of the Thruway.

The chance of rain is pretty low Friday, but we can’t rule out a couple isolated showers. Most of Central New York, however, remains dry.

Hello, 2023:

New Year’s Eve could be one of the warmest on record, or at least in the top 5! We’re still going for the low to mid 50s for highs Saturday afternoon.

TEMPERATURE YEAR 62° 1965 59° 1992 58° 1936 57° 1972 53° 2004 52° 2021 52° 1933 51° 1927 50° 1904 49° 2010 Top 10 warmest New Year’s Eve for Syracuse dating back to 1902

There shouldn’t be much if any rain in the morning. If you’re heading out with the family for any noon-year’s eve plans, it won’t be a bad idea to come prepared for some rain. The chances are low, but some light scattered showers in the afternoon are possible.

Chance of showers go up for dinnertime and watching the ball drop at midnight. Our temperatures stay in the 40s overnight into early Sunday morning.

New Year’s Day won’t be quite so balmy though.

Cooler is returns to start the new year as the temperatures slip into the 30s as the day goes on.