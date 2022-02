Updated: Feb 3, 2022 / 02:38 PM EST

50 Forward Mohawk Valley Closing at 1:00pm

Absolute Dance Cayuga School Closed

Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Schools Oswego School No Afternoon/Evening Activities

Annie P. Ainsworth Memorial Library Oswego Organizations Closed

Auburn City Schools Cayuga School No After School/Evening Activities

Auburn Purple Lancers No Bingo Tonight

B

Baldwinsville Central Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Ballet & Dance Center, DeWitt Onondaga Organizations No Afternoon/Evening Classes

Bishop Ludden Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

C

CITI (Oswego County BOCES) Oswego School No Evening Classes

Camden Central Oneida School No After School Activities

Canastota Central Madison School Grades 4-12 dismissing at 11am due to power outage

Cato-Meridian Central Cayuga School Dismissal for Both Schools 2:30pm; No PM BOCES; No Afternoon/Evening Activities

Cayuga CC, Auburn Campus Cayuga School Closing at 3:00pm

Cayuga CC, Fulton Campus Oswego School Closing at 3:00pm

Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES Cayuga School No After School/Evening Activities

Cazenovia Central Madison School No Evening Activities

Cazenovia Public Library Madison Organizations Closed

Central Square Library Oswego Organizations Closing at 2pm

Central Square Schools Oswego School CSMS dismissing at 12:30pm, PVMHS dismissing at 12:45pm, Elem. dismissing at 2pm,

Chittenango Central Madison School No Afternoon/Evening Activities

Christian Brothers Academy Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Claws and Paws Dog Daycare Oswego No Evening Activities

Clinton Central Oneida School No After School Activities

Community Library of DeWitt & Jamesville Onondaga Organizations Closing at 2:30pm

Cornell Co-op Ext., Cayuga County Cayuga Organizations Closing at 3:00pm

D

Dance Centre North Onondaga Business No Afternoon/Evening Classes

E

East Syracuse Minoa Onondaga School No PM-K, No afterschool/evening activities

F

Fabius Pompey Outreach Onondaga Organizations Closing at 5:00pm

Fabius-Pompey Schools Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Faith Heritage Onondaga School No After School Activities

Fayetteville Free Library Onondaga Organizations Closing at 1:00pm

Fayetteville-Manlius Schools Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Finger Lakes Community College Ontario School Closing at 3:30pm

Fulton City Schools Oswego School No After School/Evening Activities/Covid Test Pick Up Moved to Feb. 10th

Fulton Public Library Oswego Organizations Closing at 2:00pm

G

GC2 Gymnastics Onondaga Business Closed

H

Hamilton Public Library Madison Organizations Closing at 4:00pm

Hannibal Central Oswego School No After School/Evening Activities

Hannibal Free Library Oswego Organizations Closing at 3:00pm

Holy Cross School, DeWitt Onondaga School No After School Activities

Holy Family Parish, Fairmount Onondaga Organizations No Afternoon/Evening Activities

Homer Central Cortland School No After School/Evening Activities

I

Ihsan School of Excellence Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

J

Jamesville-DeWitt Schools Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Jordan-Elbridge Schools Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Just Dance Studio Closed

L

LaFayette Central Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Lime Hollow Forest Preschool Onondaga Daycare Centers Closing at 4:00pm

Liverpool Central Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Liverpool Public Library Onondaga Organizations Closing at 4:00pm

Lyncourt School Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Lyons Central Wayne School No After School Activities

M

Madison Central Madison School No After School Activities

Manlius Pebble Hill Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Marathon Central Cortland School No After School/Evening Activities

Marcellus Central Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

McGraw Central Cortland School No After School Activities

Mexico Central Oswego School No After School/Evening Activities

Morrisville-Eaton Schools Madison School No After School Activities

N

National Tractor Trailer School Onondaga Business No Evening Classes

New Hartford Central Oneida School No After School Activities

New Hope Family Services Closed

North Rose-Wolcott Schools Wayne School No After School/Evening Activities

North Syracuse Public & Parochial Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Northern NY Dance Academy Business Closing at 5:00pm

Northern Onondaga Public Library Onondaga Organizations Closing at 3:00pm

Northside Church Onondaga Organizations No Evening Activities

O

OASIS Center Onondaga Organizations Offices Closed

Oneida City Schools Madison School No After School/Evening Activities

Onondaga Central Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Onondaga Community College Onondaga School Closing at 3:00pm

Onondaga County BOCES Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Onondaga Free Library Onondaga Organizations Closing at 3:00pm

Oswego City Schools Oswego School No After School/Evening Activities

P

Phoenix Central Oswego School Middle and high school dismissal at 12:30 pm; Elementary Dismissal at 1:30 pm

Port Byron Schools Cayuga School No After School/Evening Activities

Pulaski Central Oswego School No After School/Evening Activities

R

Red Creek Central Wayne School No After School/Evening Activities

River Rhythms Dance Center Business No After School/Evening Activities

Rock Steady Boxing of Syracuse Onondaga Business No Evening Classes

Rome City Public & Parochial Oneida School No After School/Evening Activities

S

SUNY ESF Onondaga School Evening classes and events cancelled

SUNY Oswego Oswego School Classes after 2 pm are remote instruction

Salina Free Library Onondaga Organizations Closing at 4:00pm

Shades of Orange Art Studio Business No Evening Classes

Skaneateles Central Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Solvay Public Library Onondaga Organizations Closing at 3:00pm

Solvay Schools Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Southern Cayuga Central Cayuga School No After School/Evening Activities

Stockbridge Valley Schools Madison School No After School/Evening Activities

Syracuse Academy of Science Onondaga School No After School Activities

Syracuse Alliance Church Onondaga Organizations No After School/Evening Activities

Syracuse Public Schools Onondaga School No Afternoon/Evening Activities

Syracuse School of Dance Onondaga Organizations All Classes Cancelled

Syracuse University Onondaga School No Evening Classes

T

The Gathering Place at NSBC Onondaga Organizations No Afternoon/Evening Activities

Town of Geddes Recreation Department Onondaga Government Closing at 4:30pm

Town of New Haven Oswego Government Court Closed Tonight

Town of Niles Offices Closed

Town of Sandy Creek Court Cancelled

Tully Central Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

V

Village of Manlius Court Cancelled

W

Waterville Central Oneida School No After School Activities

Weedsport Central Cayuga School No After School/Evening Activities

Weedsport Free Library Cayuga Organizations Closing at 5:00pm

West Genesee Central Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

Westhill Central Onondaga School No After School/Evening Activities

