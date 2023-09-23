SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We know this current sunny weather can’t last forever but how cloudy does it get this weekend and how about our rain chances? Details below…

Rain tries to sneak in this weekend, but…

Low pressure off the Southeast US coast turned into Tropical Storm Ophelia Friday afternoon and made landfall over Southeastern North Carolina near Emerald Isle just before sunrise this morning. Ophelia will weaken today into Sunday as it slowly moves north and northeast over the weekend into the Mid-Atlantic states to round out the weekend.

So, what is its impact on Central New York??

While the center of the storm will stay well to our south, the moisture associated with Ophelia streams well north.

First, clouds out ahead of Ophelia moved in Friday night and continue to stream in today with limited filtered sun possibly sneaking through at times this morning. Overall, though, it’s a mostly cloudy day which keeps high temperatures in the 60s for most, but with enough sun low 70s are possible east of Lake Ontario this afternoon.

The best chance to see rain today will be during the late afternoon and evening south of Syracuse. Think places like Ithaca, Cortland, Norwich and Cooperstown.

With the remnants of Ophelia not moving much after Saturday/Saturday night there will likely be at least few showers to contend with on Sunday mainly near and especially south of Syracuse, but we don’t expect an all-day washout even south of Syracuse.

High pressure to the rescue

One of the reasons Ophelia stalls and weakens to our south is high pressure in southeast Canada. This system flexes its muscles and builds south for the end of the weekend and into next week. This will help shunt the tropical moisture to the south, so our weather improves again to start the new week and beyond!

Yes, we are looking at another dry stretch of weather with sunshine and seasonable temperatures most, if not all of next week and possibly beyond that!

A pretty nice way to slide into the end of September.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.