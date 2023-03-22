SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The nice, sunny spring weather we have enjoyed the last few days is giving way to some rain soon. Find out when below…

Still mild for a little while longer

Temperatures remain above average through tonight and Thursday with lows in the 40s tonight, and highs rising to near 55 Thursday, but the end of the week turns cooler and more seasonable in the wake of a late Thursday afternoon cold front. Highs drop back into the 40s for Friday.

When does the rain arrive in CNY?

After just a spotty evening shower/sprinkle, rain chances do go up late Wednesday night into Thursday thanks to a stronger storm system and its cold front moving through.

A general quarter to half an inch of rain appears to be in store for CNY between on Thursday which is not expected to cause any flooding.

Behind the Thursday cold front, we turn drier Thursday night into Friday with some sun returning to end the week too.

Unfortunately, the weather goes downhill for the weekend.

First weekend of spring is unfortunately not looking very spring-like.

After Friday’s break, a new area of low pressure developing in the middle of the country tracks up into the Great Lakes west of CNY. This time of year, this track normally supports rain to start.

However, since the precipitation begins near or just after sunrise Saturday, the temperatures may be just cool enough for a bit of snow/wintry mix at the onset of the precipitation, especially north and east of Syracuse.

Little or no accumulation is expected, but there could be a slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches up towards the Tug Hill and Adirondacks north of Oneida Lake Saturday morning.

The mainly rain tapers to a few scattered showers later Saturday afternoon and evening as the storm west of us transfers its energy to new low near the coast. As the complex storm system pulls away Saturday night into Sunday morning it pulls in cool enough air aloft for any leftover rain to probably mix with if not end as a little snow/flurries Sunday morning.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected for most, but there could be a slushy coating to 2 or 3 inches up across the Tug Hill and Adirondacks late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Highs are likely going to be in the 40s over the weekend, but the wind provides an extra chill.