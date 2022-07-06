SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Today is a 50/50 split kind of day. The morning is damp and cloudy but stick it out and you’ll be treated to sunshine by the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY:

We’re waking up this morning with lingering clouds and a few spotty, stray showers. Have patience, though, because by the afternoon high pressure will help clear the sky out so we can enjoy another wonderful CNY summer afternoon!

Highs this afternoon climb to near 80 with a nice little breeze too.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

High pressure crests overhead tonight and provides us with another comfortable summer night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the 50s.

THURSDAY:

By Thursday, high pressure slides east of us during the day resulting in a bit of a southerly flow of warmer, and a bit more humid air as the day progresses. Sunshine should mix with more clouds later in the day too with a very slight risk of a shower towards sunset, but most get through the day rain free.

High temperatures should be back up into the low to mid 80s. Much better pool and or beach weather!

Late Thursday night into the start of Friday is the next best chance of seeing showers and possibly a storm ahead of yet another stronger cold front.