SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) What a start to the first weekend of May, but can we keep it going into the second half of the weekend? The details are below…

Nice & quiet into much of Sunday, but…

High pressure is making its presence felt out there for the majority of the first weekend of May and boy do we deserve it after what we dealt with the first week of the month!

The great weather much of this weekend is great news for Central New Yorkers that have outdoor chores to catch up on (like mowing the lawn!), or any other activities including the Walleye Fishing Derby on Oneida Lake!

Unfortunately, there is a newer ‘fly in the ointment’ for anyone that has plans outside late Sunday afternoon and evening. A disturbance in the jet stream winds is approaching us in the afternoon. It is moving in faster and a little stronger than indicated the last few days. This means there likely will be some showers moving into the region after 3 pm Sunday and right into the evening.

Keep that in mind if you have an evening barbeque, or any other outdoor plans to finish up the weekend.

Highs should recover nicely to near 70 despite clouds increasing for the afternoon with rain late in the day.

Great start to new week!

It looks like the quiet weather pattern continues into much of next week. Yes, what a difference a week makes, right?!

In the wake of Sunday night’s disturbance, high pressure across Southeastern Canada will reestablish itself on Monday and provide increasing sunshine, a nice breezy and seasonably mild temperatures to start the week.

Some extra clouds should be just about it

There MAY be another potential ‘fly in the ointment’ Tuesday when a bit milder air tries to return aloft. This could help instigate some extra cloud cover and maybe even a shower or two mainly south of Syracuse on Tuesday, but most look to stay dry at this point.

Highs on Tuesday are expected to be mainly in the mid to upper 60s, or what we would expect for the first part of May in CNY.

Chamber of commerce weather

High pressure really muscles its way in for the middle of next week with lots of sunshine and comfortably mild/warm temperatures expected for all! We think highs warm at least into the upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday and Thursday with low humidity.