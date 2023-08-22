SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a terrific Tuesday, will Mother Nature continue to pamper us into Wednesday for the start of the Great New York State Fair? Find out below…

Comfy, quiet tonight, but what about the start of the Fair?

Ahhh…it’s another great night for snoozing with the windows cracked open under a partly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the low to mid-50s for most again, but 40s will be felt in the normally cooler spots of CNY.

Temperatures will probably be slightly cooler Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s under increasing clouds, and we can’t even rule out a passing sprinkle/shower towards sunset. Overall, though, the first day of the Great New York State Fair looks pretty good.

So a good start to the Great New York State Fair, but does it stay pretty nice?

Rain chances increase late in the week, but by how much?

Rain chances return later in the week, but what kind of probability do we have of seeing rain Thursday and Friday?? At this point, the odds of seeing showers are going to be highest Thursday compared to Friday, but the bulk of both days look to be dry.

It’s a little cooler Thursday, thanks to plenty of clouds across all of Central New York. There will be some spots east of Syracuse that don’t get out of the 60s.

We are figuring on a warmer Friday thanks to some afternoon sun. We are going with a high of 80 but if the sunshine is slower to develop expect something more like the mid 70s. The humidity levels are going up over the last half of the week. Stay tuned for updates.

When do we shake the showers?

A cold front is swing through Saturday, so we expect a few lingering scattered showers. In the wake of the front a large area of high pressure builds south out of Canada, drying us out for the end of the weekend and the start of the last week of August.

Also, keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.