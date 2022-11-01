SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – Mild out there now but wait till you feel the air come the end of the week and weekend! Find out how warm it gets below.

OVERNIGHT:

The sky should remain mostly cloudy the rest of the night with a little patchy mist/drizzle and areas of dense fog developing. Temperatures cool back into the 40s to around 50 for most during the night.

WEDNESDAY – THURSDAY:

High pressure builds back into Central New York and the Northeast for the middle of the week which means we should start to see more sun develop late Wednesday afternoon and especially Thursday.

Low clouds will likely be tough to shake/mix out with the low sun angle and light winds on Wednesday, but we are hopeful that at least some breaks of sun sneak out before sunset. Fingers and toes crossed!

The low level moisture/low clouds are expected to be shallower/thinner Wednesday night into the start of Thursday which should allow the sun to come out more sun for the majority of Thursday.

The mild pattern continues with 60+degree weather the rule with low to mid 60s Wednesday and mid to upper 60s Thursday.

RECORD WARMTH POTENTIAL AHEAD…

Beyond the midweek our weather looks to get even better believe it or not heading into the end of the week and first weekend of November! There is certainly no sign that Winter is getting ready to make an early visit. In fact, there are strong signs we will be getting back into the 70s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday which would put us into record warm territory!

Friday’s record is 75 set in 2015, Saturday’s is 73 also set in 2015 and Sunday’s is 75 set all the way back in 1948.

There looks to be a weak cold front trying to move in late Saturday night into Sunday and that could bring us the next chance of any showers across Central New York during this time frame.

Stay tuned for updates!