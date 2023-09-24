SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It’s a mainly gray and kind of a damp end to the weekend, but improvements are on the way! Find out below when we turn brighter and warmer again…

Cool and a bit damp to end weekend, but…

Ophelia continues to weaken near the nation’s capital today as it slowly moves northeast and out to sea over the next day or two.

So, what is its impact on Central New York for the end of the weekend??

With the remnants of Ophelia slowly moving away from the Northeast today, there will likely be at least few showers and patchy drizzle to contend with today into the start of tonight especially from Syracuse south, but we don’t expect an all-day washout even south of Syracuse. In fact, most areas, including Syracuse will likely end up with a tenth of an inch of rain or less the rest of the weekend.

With all the cloud cover around we would also expect temperatures to remain cool to end the weekend with most topping out in the low to mid 60s. Some spots north of Syracuse where showers/drizzle are less likely may sneak into the upper 60s.

High pressure to the rescue

One of the reasons Ophelia stalls and weakens to our south is a strong area of high pressure in southeast Canada. This system flexes its muscles and builds south later tonight into at least much of next week. This high is going to act like a big roadblock in the atmosphere and will help shunt the tropical moisture to the south, and lead to improving weather again to start the new week and beyond!

It starts with partial clearing late tonight from north to south and lows dropping into the low 50s. This will be followed by a brighter day on Monday with temperatures back into the low 70s, and just a very small chance of an isolated shower.

Yes, we are looking at another dry stretch of weather with sunshine and seasonable temperatures most, if not all of the upcoming week and possibly beyond that!

A pretty nice way to slide into the end of September.

