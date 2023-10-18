SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Stubborn clouds are soon expected to part more so, but not for long. Find out when we see more sun, and a sneak peek into the weekend below…

A bit more patience needed

Low level moisture was very stubborn in the form of plenty of low clouds Wednesday with just a few breaks from time to time for most.

At least a bit of clearing should take place tonight with lows in the 40s for most.

Thankfully, drier air and more of a breeze come Thursday should result in a better chance of seeing the sun for all! Thanks to the added sunshine and southerly breeze Thursday temperatures are expected to warm well into the 60s to near 70! That should feel great!

Stays mild, mainly dry late in the week

We stay breezy and mild but are probably going to have to deal with a few showers on Friday, but likely not until after 2 or 3 pm ahead of an approaching cold front. Highs warm well into the 60s to near 70 once again with a southerly breeze.

Rain, falling temperatures blow in this weekend

Well go ahead and line up the indoor chores/activities for the weekend. Unfortunately, a more substantial batch of rain is expected to impact CNY this weekend with a developing nor’easter near the East Coast.

What will make the weekend even nastier, will be the gusty winds, over 30 mph gusts, and falling temperatures, 50s Saturday, 40s to near 50 Sunday. Yuck!

Thankfully, the nasty weather won’t last long. Click here to see when things turn around.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.