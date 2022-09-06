SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) Clouds are the rule today across Central New York and they will be slow to depart. Find out below when the next best chance of seeing the sun.

TODAY:

Now while low pressure and its frontal system are slowly tracking southeast and away from Central New York today, our weather is slow to improve.

A lot of moisture will be left in the lower atmosphere from Monday’s rain and the wind is light. That is not a good recipe for clearing and sunshine for us.

On top of this, we wouldn’t be surprised if there was a lingering shower or some drizzle/mist around at times on today, especially during the morning.

Highs this afternoon are a touch warmer, but still a bit cool for early September in CNY. We are thinking highs warm into the low 70s for many, except upper 60s over the hills.

TONIGHT:

The lingering low-level moisture continues to hang around tonight and thanks to an inverted trough developing during the night, our chances of seeing some drizzle and a few showers goes up mainly after midnight.

That said, we think the weather should not be too bad if you are heading to the Sting concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview, or the Syracuse Mets game this evening. I would bring a rain jacket if you are heading to one of these events though just in case a passing shower and or a little drizzle moves through. Temperatures will be in the 60s this evening during the show.

Lows drop into the low 60s with some dense fog developing too.

WEDNESDAY – FRIDAY:

We do have some good news for the midweek as Back to School week ramps up for the kids.

High pressure is building in from Canada helping dry the atmosphere out for the mid to late week time frame. This means some sunshine eventually develops but probably not in earnest until later Thursday morning or afternoon thanks to the previously mentioned inverted trough staying near CNY through Wednesday.

There probably will be some sun developing Wednesday up towards Watertown and the North Country Wednesday afternoon, but we think at least much of CNY will be stuck with plenty of low clouds and a few scattered showers Wednesday, especially during the morning and midday.

Finally, high pressure builds in from Canada Thursday through Friday timeframe bringing a return of bright sunshine!

That sun will also warm us up quickly so look for temperatures closer to 80 or better, especially come Friday into Saturday. For this point in September, those are warmer than normal days as the average high for the second weekend of the month is in the mid-70s!

Stay tuned for updates.