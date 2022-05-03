SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Dry, but thicker clouds returning to the sky above CNY this afternoon. The reprieve from the rain won’t last too long as scattered showers are slated to return this evening.

THIS AFTERNOON – TONIGHT:

It’s mainly quiet and milder Tuesday. It’s even a little warmer with highs expected to warm back into the mid to upper 60s.

Any threat of rain will hold off until after 4 or 5 this evening. Even then, the rain begins as light and very scattered showers before picking up towards and after midnight.

The steadiest of the rain is expected overnight tonight into the first part of Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY:

Most of the morning and early afternoon features periods of rain with some embedded downpours. Most of the rain should be exiting CNY by the evening commute. It’s also a cooler and breezy day with highs dropping back to within a few degrees of 60.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

A clearing sky and cooler air settles in with areas of fog developing Wednesday night as high pressure builds in from the northwest.

Lows drop into the low to mid 40s for most of the region.

THURSDAY:

At this point, it looks like Thursday is the nicest day of the week thanks to high pressure being in control. Great timing for Cinco De Mayo!

CNY should see plenty of sunshine and a seasonably mild high well into the 60s on Thursday!