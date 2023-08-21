SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Clouds rule the sky to start Monday thanks to a cold front, but we won’t have to wait too long to see the sun again. Details are below…

On Monday, the weak cold front is expected to drop south out of Canada through Central New York. The front won’t have a lot of moisture to work with, so we are skeptical about whether there will be any rain with the front as it passes through Monday morning/midday. That is why we are keeping the chance of passing shower/sprinkle or two so low at 10% for Monday.

Behind the front, we turn less humid with some sunshine developing later Monday afternoon and evening. Highs are pretty seasonable in the mid to upper 70s.

Cooler, but pleasant Monday night

Drier air will continue to move in from the north out of Canada Monday night and set the stage for a nice and cool night as lows drop into the low to mid 50s under a partly cloudy sky.

Nice and comfortable start to the Fair

This refreshing and dry air mass settling in later Monday and Monday night sets us up for fantastic weather Tuesday and Wednesday!

Temperatures will be the same, or slightly cooler compared to Monday on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. This means we are in luck to kick off the New York State Fair weatherwise!

