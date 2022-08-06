SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The steam bath continues this weekend with not much relief on the way. Will we see any rain and storms? Find out below what the odds are of getting wet heading into the weekend.

SATURDAY:

We have a front that has stalled out just to our south. This means it stays hot and muggy this weekend!

If you have outdoor plans this weekend hopefully it involves water because we are quick to warm with hazy sunshine. Most areas are well into the 80s by noon with some spots (like Syracuse) closing in on 90 degrees already.

At the very least, the heating of the day will get some showers and storms to bubble up in the afternoon, much like we saw on Friday afternoon. The greatest threat from any storm will be some torrential rain which could cause a localized flood threat.

SUNDAY:

We’ll repeat the drill on Sunday as it remains hazy hot and humid and there should be more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon.

Looking for relief? You are going to have to wait until the middle of next week for a noticeable drop in both temperature and humidity.

The mechanism to bring the change is a cold front that likely come through Central New York. Until then the fans and air conditioners will be working overtime.