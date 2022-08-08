SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – The steam bath continues to start this week for Central New York, but there is some relief on the horizon.

MONDAY:

No big change to the overall weather pattern heading into the start of the week. A hot and humid air mass remains over us with a slow-moving front still well to our north across Southern Canada.

With hazy sunshine the first part of the day, our temperatures skyrocket into the 80s with some upper 80s in low elevations already by Noon. We should top off in the upper 80s to low 90s early in the afternoon. With the high humidity, it will feel warmer than that and a Heat Advisory will again be in effect.

With the cold front to our north, it appears showers and storms are still scattered in nature Monday afternoon. Watch out for heavy downpours in any storm that does form and in a couple of he storms there could be winds to 50 mph or greater.

TUESDAY:

Looking for relief? You are going to have to wait until later Tuesday for a drop in both temperature and humidity.

The mechanism to bring the change is a cold front dropping south out of Canada that likely come through Central New York. The front moves through in the morning so that looks to be the best time to see some showers and even thunderstorms.

We will dry out in the afternoon as the front moves to our south. You should notice a bit of a drop in humidity by early evening and an even more noticeable change for Wednesday.