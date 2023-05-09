SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Central New Yorkers could be treated to yet another spectacular view overhead the next couple of nights!

When can we see it?

With a geomagnetic storm affecting the Earth, this means the Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, could be visible in our sky tonight, but likely more so Wednesday night according to Space Weather Prediction Center.

How does this happen?

The geomagnetic storm is a result of a coronal mass ejection from the sun. This is a process by which a solar flare creates a large suspension of plasma. Particles of that plasma then travel toward the Earth, down polar magnetic fields, and enter our atmosphere.

As these particles meet up with different gases our atmosphere is comprised of, this is when the bright, colorful glow appears.

When’s the best time to try and see it?

Here in Central New York, those bright strands of green and purple have the potential to be seen beginning later this evening.

According to NOAA’s forecast Wednesday night and early Thursday morning May 10-11 will have the better chance at viewing the light show.

Northern Lights forecast for Wednesday night May 10

To get the best view, we need minimal cloud cover overhead. It is also recommended that you get somewhere well away from the influence of city lights in a completely dark area and look north after 10 p.m.

Sky conditions are looking clear for Tuesday night and mainly clear with a few clouds Wednesday night, so viewing conditions will be pretty good.

If you get a great picture of the Northern Lights, don’t forget to share it with us!