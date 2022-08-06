SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Hot, humid and stormy- that will be on repeat over the next few days. Find out below when relief will arrive.

TONIGHT:

Mild and humid conditions continue through the overnight. Shower and thunderstorm activity tapers around sunset or shortly after as we lose heating. Isolated shower can’t be completely ruled out late, though. Patchy fog and lows in the low to mid 70s.

SUNDAY:

Remaining hazy, hot and humid Sunday. Heat Advisory is in effect for parts of Central New York, including the Syracuse area on Sunday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity combo. There should be more scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. Potential for heavy rainfall with any thunderstorm that develops.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Showers and thunderstorms diminish as we lose daytime heating. Mild and humid overnight as temperatures only fall into the low to mid 70s.

EARLY NEXT WEEK:

Looking for relief? You are going to have to wait until the middle of next week for a noticeable drop in both temperature and humidity.

The mechanism to bring the change is a cold front that likely come through Central New York. Until then the fans and air conditioners will be working overtime.