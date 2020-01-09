CNY Flood potential through the weekend

We do have a good amount of moisture headed our way beginning Friday and continuing through Sunday morning. The majority of central New York does not need to worry about significant flooding though.

Rain totals through Sunday morning will be between 0.5” and 1.5” for most so it will definitely be soggy but it’ll be something we can handle at this point in time. Some of the larger rivers and streams will rise through Sunday and a few may come close to minor flood stage but most will stay below.

It looks like the most moisture falls in far northern New York, the Adirondacks, St. Lawrence Valley and over the Great Lakes. In those locations, more than 2” of rain could fall through Sunday morning.

The snow depth across most of central New York is fairly low and because temperatures have been above average for the past couple weeks, we don’t really have ice to worry about on the rivers, therefore no ice jams.

Where it’s been colder and snowier up north, there is at least a foot of snow on the ground. This is the same area that is likely picking up the most rain. This is the area that has the best potential to see some minor flooding. Jefferson, Lewis and Oswego counties will be under a Flood Watch Saturday into Sunday.