CNY Forecast: Labor Day Weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

While we have clouds, showers, warm and humid weather in the forecast for the middle of the week, a series of fronts will bring a change for the holiday weekend.

The good news is, for the most part, high pressure will keep most of CNY and NYS dry.

The small downside is as these cold fronts push through, it will bring some cooler air into much of the area.

If you have plans to do any camping, the humidity should remain in check. No severe weather is anticipated. The nights look cool and refreshing too! Here’s a look at the forecast for Lake George.

As always, you can look at our daily boating forecasts here.

You can also look at the forecast across New York State, as well as highlights of what our beautiful state has to offer, here.

FRIDAY:

The final cold front in the late week series comes through Friday morning. This could bring a few showers early in the day, but expect sunshine for the majority of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures are seasonable and in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY:

The coolest day looks like Saturday. Temperatures will range from the mid to upper 60s across the North Country to the low 70s across the Finger Lakes. We’ll have a bit of a westerly breeze, which could cause some extra cloud cover or some showers Saturday afternoon. Best chance for light showers is just east of Lake Ontario.

SUNDAY:

Sunday, thanks to some sun and a southerly breeze, temperatures start to get warmer. Temperatures are in the low 70s across the North Country and the mid 70s across the Finger Lakes.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY):

Monday is the warmest day with temperatures back in the 80s. We’re keeping our eyes on a low pressure system approaching from the west. Our computer models aren’t in agreement on the timing of this system. For now, we’re keeping the chance for rain in the forecast. This is something you’ll want to check for updates on if you have outdoor plans.

