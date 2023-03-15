SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After the most significant snowstorm in Syracuse and CNY of the winter, we are thawing out the last half of the week, but do we stay dry?

Any warmups on the way?

While we can’t promise our early week snowstorm will be the last of the significant snow for the season, we can say a thaw is coming starting today in the 40s Thursday with a repeat performance Friday. These are temperatures are more in line with what we would expect for the middle of March.

At least for Thursday we are staying dry with a mix of sun and clouds plus there is less wind than the past couple of days.

Not shamrock flakes, but drops

It looks like we will stay dry on Thursday with some more sunshine, but an approaching cold front means a good chance of some rain showers on Friday, St. Patrick’s Day. While the rain is with us for much of the day, we think most places end up with less than a half an inch of rainfall.

Will mild weather and rain at the end of the week cause any flooding?

Winter chill returns for the weekend, but any snow??

Unfortunately, that cold front will deliver cooler air for the last weekend of Winter. Our highs are back in the 30s for the weekend with gusty winds making it feel like the teens and 20s.

A few snow showers are expected to develop Saturday, especially east of Lake Ontario, but little to no accumulation is expected for most.

Saturday night, though, we think a band of accumulating lake snow is going to develop between Southern Jefferson and Southern Oswego counties. In this area several inches of snow are possible, especially around the Tug Hill.

Sunday morning, a reinforcing cold front swings through pushing the lake snow south through the Syracuse area before it breaks up and tends to dissipate some for Sunday afternoon. That said, there could be a light accumulation of snow east and southeast of Lake Ontario, including the Syracuse area, but no real significant accumulation is expected for most.