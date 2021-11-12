CNY had strong wind and heavy rain Friday morning; how bad was it?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)– Friday morning (November 12) was a soggy, windy start all across CNY. There was even a tornado warning in the Southern Tier. The tornado was radar indicated. While there were several trees knocked down in the Windsor area, the National Weather Service confirmed there was NO tornado.

We did have strong winds though. The highest wind gust of 51 mph was reported in Fort Drum. This area was under a wind advisory until early Friday morning.

The sport that saw the most rain was Altmar. Almost 2 inches of rain fell in this spot. There were flood advisories issued Friday morning for reports of minor flooding, but those alerts were issued farther south of this location.

Below you will find more rain totals reported to the National Weather Service, organized by county.

We do have more rain (and snow for some!) in the forecast for this weekend. Welcome to November in CNY.