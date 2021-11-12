CNY had strong wind and heavy rain Friday morning; how bad was it?

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Pixabay)

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR)– Friday morning (November 12) was a soggy, windy start all across CNY. There was even a tornado warning in the Southern Tier. The tornado was radar indicated. While there were several trees knocked down in the Windsor area, the National Weather Service confirmed there was NO tornado.

We did have strong winds though. The highest wind gust of 51 mph was reported in Fort Drum. This area was under a wind advisory until early Friday morning.

The sport that saw the most rain was Altmar. Almost 2 inches of rain fell in this spot. There were flood advisories issued Friday morning for reports of minor flooding, but those alerts were issued farther south of this location.

Below you will find more rain totals reported to the National Weather Service, organized by county.

We do have more rain (and snow for some!) in the forecast for this weekend. Welcome to November in CNY.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Map Gallery

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Snow Forecast

Northeast Radar

Northeast Radar

Almanac

Almanac

Wind Speed

Wind Speed

Wind Chill Forecast

Wind Chill Forecast

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area