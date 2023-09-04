SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Our stretch of nice weather looks to continue along with a big warm-up in the days ahead! Details below…

Potential heat wave

It’s been a struggle to get too many hot summer days lately, but that’s about to change just in time for the unofficial end to summer.

On Labor Day, we could see the mercury climb all the way into the low-90s!

From this vantage point, it appears as if we could have our first heat wave of the year with temperatures remaining around or just above 90 on Tuesday and Wednesday as well!

Not much of a break from the heat Thursday, with highs still expected to be well into the 80s.

Along with the unseasonable warmth over the next several days, it will also remain quite muggy with dew point values staying well into the 60s.

When does rain return?

Our weather looks to remain dry through midweek, with the next chance to see some showers and perhaps a storm or two arriving on Thursday. There still should be a good amount of dry weather in the mix that day, though.

As a cold front sweeps across the region on Friday, expect more numerous shower and storm activity along with slightly cooler temperatures.

