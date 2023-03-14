SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It is officially one week until spring, but Mother Nature has many different plans for Central New York today. It is still technically winter after all…

OK, enough already! When does the snow end?

Low pressure is spinning off the New England coast late Tuesday afternoon and it continues to wrap moisture into Central New York, so snow continues this evening.

For most, the snow becomes lighter and tapers close to midnight. In these areas (including the City of Syracuse) an additional 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible.

However, just south and west of Syracuse, especially up in elevation, the snow could still fall heavily at times with 4 to 7 new inches tonight. Think of places like Cazenovia, Tully, Camillus and Auburn. That will put some spots in Southern Madison County close to two feet for the storm!

Snow showers in these areas overnight would likely continue through just past sunrise Wednesday.

What are the travel impacts?

The Tuesday evening commute is still a bit dicey around Syracuse even as the snow begins to lighten up. Expect some slush on the roads and a gusty breeze means some blowing snow as well. Also, once the sun goes down after 7 pm untreated roads could have some icy spots.

As the intensity of the snow comes down tonight, that makes it easier for road crews to keep roads clear. We expect a more manageable commute Wednesday morning.

Gusty winds to deal with too

Northwesterly winds continue in the 20 to 30 mph range Tuesday night and could gust past 30 mph at times.

This will cause not only blowing and some drifting snow but for areas south and east of Syracuse with the heaviest snowfall, downed tree limbs could cause scattered power outages.

Things are still better for Wednesday, right?

Some lingering snow showers continue into Wednesday morning but with little if any additional accumulation. The best news of the day is that even though we have a cloudy start, sunshine will increase from west to east across the region in the afternoon. Definitely a brighter end to the day.

It is still a blustery day Wednesday before the wind dies down late in the afternoon into the night.

Highs are in the mid-30s and with the sun developing in the afternoon that helps the road crews with their cleanup.

While we can’t promise this will be the last of the significant snow for the season, we can say a thaw is coming for the end of the week with 40s both Thursday and Friday.

Stay tuned for updates!