SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) We’ll continue to see a milky haze in the sky. But despite that our weather continues to stay gorgeous for a while.

Chamber of Commerce weather continues…

High pressure remains in charge of the weather across CNY the rest of the week.

After reaching 70 degrees in Syracuse Wednesday afternoon, temperatures drop into the 40s overnight. That is milder than the last few nights and there should also be less 30s in outlying areas.

Smoke still around

While we expect skies to remain mostly sunny Thursday and even Friday there should still be some smoke from western Canada wildfires the next couple of days. This would cause a milky looking sky at times, but our weather remains pleasant despite this.

We are still watching the skies for the potential for Northern Lights but that chance is pushed back to Thursday night but the way it looks now our skies remain clear.

Feeling summery by weeks end

We should feel even warmer air Thursday into Friday with highs warming into the mid-70s Thursday afternoon and approaching 80 or better to end the week. All the while, the humidity stays nice and low, and there’s going to be a nice breeze too. Enjoy CNY! 😊

A shower or two for a few?

There is a small disturbance we are watching zip through Northern New York Thursday. This fast-moving upper air disturbance may trigger a spotty shower or two, mainly over the North Country on Thursday, but if any showers pop up, they will be brief.

The next chance of a passing shower (and it still isn’t that great a chance) comes Friday afternoon/evening as a weak cold front nears the region from the north. That said, it is likely that most of Central New York does not see a drop of rain the rest of this week making for a great stretch for any outdoor activities!

Can we keep the sun/dry weather for the weekend?

It is a big weekend for college graduations plus Mother’s Day on Sunday and the way it appears now the weather should cooperate.

Friday’s cold front moves south though the region overnight. That allows a new area of high pressure to build south from Canada. This new, dry air mass helps suppress an area of moisture and showers streaking out of the Ohio River Valley to our south.

This means the overall threat of rain looks low not only through the rest of the week and through the weekend.

The tradeoff, however, is for our temperatures to cool Saturday and Sunday. In fact, by Sunday we should be in the 60s.

Stay tuned for updates.