SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Many of us are saying, “Stop raining!”. Although lighter, the showers on Tuesday were quite persistent but they will be followed by some much needed dry weather Wednesday. Details below…

Showers taper this evening

Showers kept on going Tuesday but thankfully it did not add up which was a relief to areas of Central New York flooded by Monday’s downpours.

Low pressure is slowly moving away from us in New England so we figure the light showers and drizzle continue until just after sunset this evening.

Overnight, some drier air moving in from the west will start to clear our skies. Our breeze remains up so that should limit our chances for fog.

Any drier toward midweek?

Low pressure moves out Tuesday night, so we are set up nicely on Wednesday. There is more sunshine than anything else and that is enough to push our temperatures back into the low 80s. A nice summer day.

Any break of dry weather is short

It looks like Central New York only gets a short reprieve from the showers and storms.

A cold front is dropping south from the Great Lakes and that should lead to some showers and storms Thursday, especially in the afternoon. Right now, the threat for severe weather looks to be low. We will, however, be on guard for at least some heavy downpours.

Any heavy rain could be enhanced by some moisture being drawn north ahead of the front.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.