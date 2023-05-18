SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) After a late season frost for most of Central New York we now start the slow climb back to spring…

Frosty start to Thursday

A late season frost is greeting many across Central New York Thursday morning. Temperatures started the day in the upper 20s to low 30s for most. A few of the normally cold spots were even lower!

Thankfully tonight will not be as cold. While skies remain clear, a bit of a steady southerly breeze develops and that means we would drop somewhere near 50 degrees later this evening and then possibility rise a bit just before sunrise.

Chill to depart quickly

The southwest wind kicks back in Friday as high pressure moves off the East Coast. That combined with a mix of sun and clouds means a much warmer day. We are back in the mid 70s.

When will it rain again?

In addition to the frosty chill midweek, the rain chances are non-existent the rest of this week. So not only will you need to protect your plants from frost, but you’ll also need to water the newly planted vegetation to get them off on the right foot.

The next best chance of seeing rain in CNY won’t arrive until the start of this weekend thanks to a slow-moving storm system and its cold front. Showers are looking likely Saturday which isn’t the best of timing for weekend plans.

At this time, it appears the second half of the weekend is going to be best for outdoor activities as we begin to dry out.

Sunday’s weather could be a preview of another long stretch of dry weather taking us into much of next week.

More details to come.