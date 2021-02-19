CNY temperatures getting ready to moderate to finish out February

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

Over the last three to four weeks Central New York has been locked into a true mid-winter pattern with our most consistent snowfalls of this winter (although we are still below normal for the season) along with mainly chilly temperatures.

While certainly not on the scale of the historic cold in the Southern Plains, Syracuse’s temperatures so far this February are running about three and a half degrees below normal. Going into the third weekend of the month, we have only gone above freezing on four days.

However, it finally looks like we get a break and temperatures moderate to finish out the month.

The arctic air that plunged into the middle of the country last week and spilled into the East at times has now departed.

Over the next week, the jet stream winds aloft become more west to east, or ‘zonal’ over the lower 48 States and you’ll notice the change in more seasonable temperatures.

It is likely Syracuse will double its output of above freezing temperatures during the early part of next week.

While it is not a sign that Spring is here, it may be a sign that the worst of the Winter cold may be in our rearview mirror.