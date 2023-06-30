SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After being shrouded in a thick layer of Canadian wildfire smoke, Central New York will see a decrease in the haze this weekend.

How soon does improvement come?

For most of Central New York, change comes by Saturday morning.

Winds are light and out of the south Friday night, so this smoke starts to head to the north.

The Air Quality Alerts issued Wednesday are set to expire at midnight Friday as the Air Quality Index eventually drops below 100.

We are forecasted to be in the “Moderate” range for Saturday, which means only a small number of people will experience health issues due to any lingering smoke.

You may see a hazy sky Saturday, but that is likely due to more moisture in the air than it is from smoke.

How do things look the rest of the weekend?

Southerly winds continue through the weekend, so we would expect the heavy smoke to move north back into Canada.

Check out these images below to see how the smoke continues to thin out through the next few days.

Could the smoke return in the near future?

We are likely not done with smoke for the summer. Fires that have been burning in Eastern Canada, which have burned through the Spring, are in rather remote areas, and, in many cases, Canadian authorities are letting the fires burn if not threatening to people or infrastructure.

The bottom line is these fires could burn through the summer into the fall. Whenever the wind becomes more conducive, we are likely to see the smoke head toward Central New York again.