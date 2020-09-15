CNY wakes up to its coldest morning in 4 months Tuesday

Brrrr, it was a cold one this morning! The coldest morning in 123 days actually!

Officially at the Syracuse Airport the temperature dipped to 41° Tuesday morning, which is the coldest recorded low temperature at the airport since May 14th, 2020.

Many spots across Central New York recorded morning lows close to freezing Tuesday morning with patchy frost.

Here are some reports from the National Weather Service and NewsChannel 9 Weather Watchers:

Morrisville — 32°
Ithaca – Observer — 33°
Sherburne — 33°
Redfield — 34°
Camden — 34°
Tully — 34°
Boonville — 35°
Westmoreland — 35°
Westdale — 36°
Norwich — 36°
Brookfield — 36°
Rome — 36°
Groton — 36°
Brewerton — 36°
Ithaca Airport — 37°
Jordan — 37°
Scipio Center — 38°
Penn Yan — 38°
Auburn — 39°
Cato — 39°
Fayetteville — 39°
Syracuse Hancock Airport — 41°
Savannah — 43°

Morning low temperatures from the NYS Mesonet network Tuesday September 15th

