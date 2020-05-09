CNY wakes up to record cold and SNOW in MAY

Live Now
Ed Helinski – Auburn, NY

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

Syracuse’s Saturday morning low temperature reached 30°. That ties the previous record low from 1966. Saturday’s low of 30° makes five consecutive days with low temperature of 32° or below. This is a record for the month of May in Syracuse, the old record was 4 consecutive days in May 1978.

Other than the cold, it was a snowy start too. Yes, it is May not March although looking and stepping outside this morning you could argue otherwise.

Thank you to our weather watchers for waking up early and submitting your reports.

Carol Yerdon reported 4.2″ of snow in Redfield. This snowfall helped her town surpass the 200″ mark for the season. She’s jumping for joy, even if it’s May.

Some other snow totals that were submitted to the National Weather Service include:

  • Auburn 0.3″
  • Norwich 2.0″
  • Polkville 1.0″
  • Freetown 1.0″
  • Leonardsville 3.0″
  • Munnsville 2.5″
  • Oneida 2.0″
  • Cazenovia 0.3″
  • Chittenango 0.1″
  • Paris 2.0″
  • Westmoreland 1.2″
  • Skaneateles 0.5″
  • Trumansburg 0.6″
  • Groton 1.0″
  • Ithaca 1.1″
  • Clinton 1.0″

Many others shared their snowy view Saturday morning, here’s a look across CNY!

Photo from DD Sundquist in Lowville, NY
Photo from Barbara in Lincklaen, NY
Photo by Carolina Ferretti
Photo by John Cook in Parish, NY
Photo by Kim Beach-Martens in Montezuma, NY
Lincklaen, NY
Photo by Sharon Doyle Ianzito in Constantia, NY
Photo by Ramona Bellavia. Northern shore of Oneida Lake

