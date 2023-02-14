SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – What a lovely Valentine’s Day was across CNY, but if you like it even warmer just wait till you feel Wednesday! Details are below…

Showers arrive by morning

After dropping into the 30s this evening, temperatures rise into the 40s by morning compliments of a southerly breeze. Winds may gust 30 to 40 mph across the hills south of Syracuse overnight, while most in lower elevations won’t see the winds nearly that strong.

There may be a passing shower or two by morning too, but much of the night ends up dry.

We flirt with record warmth midweek!

Believe it or not, another push of more significant warmth is headed our way midweek.

It looks like upper 50s to low 60s are a certainty, and possibly touching or exceeding the record high of 64° set back in 1954 with enough sunshine Wednesday afternoon!

We turn cooler Thursday with highs closer to 50, but a warm front sneaks through Thursday night and should result in temperatures rising well into the 50s! While the record high of 63° Thursday looks to be less attainable, we may not be too far away from it Thursday night near midnight.

Often times, with the warmth comes moisture, especially in the winter, but only a passing shower or two is possible Wednesday. That said, there’s plenty of rain-free time to enjoy the warmth! We have a better chance of more widespread rain showers after 3 or 4 pm Thursday ahead of a warm front.

Brief cool-down to end the week

By Friday the temperatures are falling back through the 30s and even into the 20s early in the day which may cause some icing Friday morning on untreated surfaces. The wind picks up too which will add a wind chill to the air.

This will also be our next chance at seeing any accumulating snow, albeit it may just end being a coating to an inch or two at best. We’ll keep you posted as the week goes on!