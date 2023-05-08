SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) What a difference a week makes right? Get the sunscreen and t-shirts ready!

Little to no rain coming up

It appeared for several days that parts of CNY south of Syracuse might see precipitation Monday night into early Tuesday morning. However, the chances of that are very low and the rain is now more likely to pass across Pennsylvania and not even make it far enough north to cross into New York State.

Otherwise, Tuesday is another very pleasant spring day. It may start out with some high clouds, but we’ll see more and more sun as the day goes on. Like Monday, there could also be some smoke from Canadian wildfires filtering our sun at times.

Highs are expected to be mainly in the mid to 60s, or what we would expect for the first part of May in CNY.

Chamber of commerce weather

High pressure really muscles its way in for the middle of next week with lots of sunshine and comfortably mild/warm temperatures expected for all!

We think highs warm into the upper 60s and low 70s on Wednesday and low to mid 70s Thursday with low humidity, and a nice breeze. Enjoy CNY! 😊

The next chance for showers (and it isn’t that great) comes Friday afternoon as a weak cold front moves through the region. It is likely most of Central New York has a dry week making for a great stretch for any outdoor activities.