A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego and northern Oneida counties. This watch is in effect 1 p.m. Saturday until 7 p.m. Sunday.

All of CNY will be impacted by snow Saturday afternoon, but the areas mentioned above will see the most snow from a system barreling out of the plains. Behind this system, the Tug Hill will see additional accumulating lake effect snow. Portions of the Tug Hill could end up with up to 2 ft. of new snow.

A Lakeshore Flood Watch has been issued for Oswego and Jefferson counties. This watch is in effect 4 a.m. Sunday until 6 p.m. Sunday.